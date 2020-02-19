Rapper Pop Smoke fatally shot in Hollywood Hills home invasion

The Brooklyn-born artist, whose real name was Bashar Jackson, was 20.

Rapper Pop Smoke performs onstage during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 15, 2019.

Rapper Pop Smoke was fatally shot Wednesday morning during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills, California, multiple sources told NBC News.

Jackson release his breakout hit “Welcome to the Party” in April 2019. Nicky Minaj remixed the song, which was originally a part of Jackson’s debut mixtape, “Meet the Woo.”

Minaj posted a tribute to Jackson on Instagram Wednesday morning.

50 Cent also mourned the rapper.

R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. God bless him

In December of that year, Jackson collaborated with JackBoys and Travis Scott on “Gatti.”

He ran into a legal problem in January when he was accused of transporting a stolen Rolls-Royce across state lines. Jackson and the owner of the car had made a verbal agreement in Los Angeles that Jackson could use the car in an upcoming music video in exchange for the owner receiving special treatment at a Pop Smoke concert.

Jackson was supposed to return the car after the video shoot, but the owner tracked the car by GPS to Arizona, and also said a photo of Jackson and the car in New York had been posted to social media. That’s when the owner reported the luxury car stolen.

Earlier this month, Jackson dropped his second mixtape, “Meet the Woo V.2.” The debuted #7 on the Top 200 chart, Billboard tweeted Tuesday.

