Police: Texas rapper dead in interstate shooting in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A shooting on Interstate 85 in suburban Atlanta has claimed the life of a rising Texas rap artist, one of three interstate shootings in the metro area in two days, authorities said Saturday.

Rapper Corey Detiege, who performed under the stage name Chucky Trill, died at an area hospital after Friday’s predawn shooting, police in suburban Gwinnett County said.

Police Cpl. Collin Flynn, a department spokesman, said someone pulled up beside Detiege’s car and opened fire around 3 a.m. Friday, WSB TV reported. Ditiege, 33, was from Sugar Land, Texas.

Flynn said the suspect fled and a motive in the slaying was unknown. Police gave no immediate description of the suspect’s vehicle and have made no arrest.

On Saturday, a man was grazed by a bullet on I-285 in DeKalb County when another driver pulled alongside him and opened fire, DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said.

Officers were called to a gas station about 4 a.m. after the man, who was in his 40s, pulled over and called 911, Wells said.

“It appears that the victim was traveling down 285 when an unknown vehicle pulled up next to him and fired several rounds into the victim’s car,” Wells said in an emailed statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s unclear what prompted the shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, authorities said.

And about an hour before Detiege was killed Friday, someone shot a driver in the head on Interstate 75, authorities said. That man remains hospitalized. A witness told police that the shot was fired after two cars tried to occupy the same lane. The shooter fled.

There had been at least four earlier incidents on area interstates already this year.

Rapper Bun B was among several artists who expressed condolences on social media after the death of Detiege.

“This was a good man. Humble. Hard working. Loyal. Determined. Focused. And he had the talent. Queen saw him and told @boneafied “That boy is good. If he don’t have a manager you should do it.” And he did, putting everything he had in it. We are heartbroken this morning and send our deepest condolences to D, Bone and all of his family, friends and supporters. Buy or stream his music and let’s keep his memory alive. #RIPChuckyTrill,” his post said.

Chucky Trill was managed by Bone of Boneafied Entertainment, who also manages Bun B.

The shootings come ahead of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday in Atlanta. But Flynn could not confirm whether Detiege was in Atlanta for the game.

Chucky Trill released his album “Music for the Soul” in 2018 and had more music in the works, the Houston Chroniclereported.

Police said the recent trend of interstate shootings in Atlanta is very concerning.

“Not only can the person lose control of their car after being shot or injured by a gunshot, but also if you are shooting from a moving vehicle and there’s other moving vehicles around, you could be shot,” Flynn said.