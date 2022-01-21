Next ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies delayed to 2023, 2024

by: The Associated Press

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell

FILE – Tom Cruise, foreground, and Hayley Atwell appear during the filming of the movie “Mission: Impossible 7” in Rome on Oct. 13, 2020. It will be another year before a new “Mission: Impossible” movie hits theaters. Paramount Pictures and Skydance announced Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, that the release of “Mission: Impossible 7” will be pushed from Sept. 20 to July 14, 2023. “Mission: Impossible 8,” previously set for July 2023, will instead open June 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — It will be another year before a new “Mission: Impossible” movie hits theaters.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance announced Friday that the release of “Mission: Impossible 7” will be pushed from Sept. 20 to July 14, 2023. “Mission: Impossible 8,” previously set for July 2023, will instead open June 28, 2024.

It’s the latest setback for a pair of blockbusters that have been much-delayed by the pandemic. Shooting on “Mission: Impossible 7″ was put on hiatus in early 2020 because of COVID-19. After filming resumed in the summer of 2020, principal photography ultimately concluded by September 2021.

Paramount and Skydance attributed the postponements to pandemic-related delays.

“After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic,” said the film companies in a joint statement.

