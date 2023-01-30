ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Luke Bryan is the latest country superstar to be added to the Walmart AMP’s growing summer concert slate.

Bryan will be bringing his “Country On Tour” to the AMP on Aug. 10 with guests Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, and Jackson Dean as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.

Presale for tickets begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 with public tickets going on sale Friday, Feb. 3. Prices will range from $34.50-$189.50 plus fees.

New to the 2023 AMP season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees guests a space in the parking lot across from the main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

Returning this season is Fast Track, which grants early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals which can be added to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Tickets can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays, or by calling 479-443-5600.

For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season visit www.amptickets.com.