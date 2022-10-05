GROVE, Okla. – Loretta Lynn’s reality-based songs were a staple of country music for over 60 years.

With her death on Monday at age 90 years old, the legend was remembered as a voice that knew heartbreak up close.

“She was a trailblazer,” said Jana Jae, an American country and bluegrass fiddler who lives in Grove. “She broke a lot of glass ceilings.”

Jae praised the path Lynn forged for other female county music entertainers.

“She worked hard – she worked tirelessly,” Jae said.

Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” story was a true rags-to-riches story, Jae said of Lynn’s life.

“She will be greatly missed,” Jae said.

Jae tells the story of being backstage of a Buck Owens concert and her anxiety of playing a particular instrument – the blue violin.

Jae was telling the country music legend her fears about performing with the instrument.

“I told her ‘Buck told me to play it this way,’” Jae said.

With the familiar and famed Butcher Hollow, Kentucky drawl, Lynn said to a young Jae “you do it Buck’s way and you’ll do it fine.”

Former Grove Police Chief Mark Wall remembers when Lynn held a 1998 concert in Grove.

Wall, then a Grove Police Department detective, was running security for the concert held at the Grove Civic Center.

Over 2,000 people fill the venue to hear Lynn and her classic country hits of love and heartbreak.

“The only bigger concert in Grove was George Jones,” Wall said.

“You would have thought she was from Delaware County,” Wall said referring to Lynn. “She was the most down-to-earth person. She was very nice and very funny.”

Known for her long gowns, Lynn was wearing a long white gown for the Grove concert. With stage lights spotlighting the singer, her rhinestone-encrusted gown sparkled as if it were coated with glitter and diamonds as she swayed to the lyrics of her own music.

Lynn’s personal designer Tim Cobbs said it was legendary Patsy Cline, Lynn’s mentor who inspired her to start wearing long gowns, according to published reports.

“She needed help getting around in that dress,” Wall said.

Wall said he and two other law enforcement officers carried the gown’s train while she moved from the stage to the backstage area to her travel bus.

Wall said he joked with Lynn when the music icon was in Grove about filling in for her on stage while she was taking a break.

She laughed and thought she should finish, he said.

“Her wardrobe will always be a girl’s dream of looking like a princess,” said Marty Hamilton.

“We took our mother to see her at the Grove concert,” said Melvina Shotpouch.

“She loved Loretta,” Shotpouch said. “Raising nine children, she felt like they had something in common.”

Delaware County Associate District Judge David Crutchfield and his wife, Adrienne, also attended the Grove concert.

“I remember how close we were able to see her and of course her gowns,” Crutchfield said.

She still had a strong voice and people just adored her, he said.