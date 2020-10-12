Killer Mike to earn Change Maker Award at Billboard Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning rapper and social-political activist Killer Mike will receive the first Billboard Change Maker Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

NBC and dick clark productions announced the new award and recipient Monday, two days ahead of the show, which will air live on NBC from the Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m. EDT.

Atlanta-born Killer Mike first made waves in music with his appearance on Outkast’s 2000 album, “Stankonia.” He later won a Grammy with the duo for the Top 20 pop hit “The Whole World.” He’s also a member of the hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, which released their fourth album in June.

But Killer Mike has made noise outside of music, too. He’s spoken out against police brutality, inequality in Black communities and race relations. Last year he hosted Netflix’s “Trigger Warning with Killer Mike,” a 2019 documentary series about issues affected the Black community.

The Billboard Change Maker Award will be presented by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms at the African American Panoramic Experience Museum in Atlanta.

Kelly Clarkson will host the ceremony, which will include performances by Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, Sia, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Khalid, Swae Lee, Demi Lovato, SAINt JHN and leading nominee Post Malone. Because of the pandemic, some of the performances will be pre-taped while others will take place live.