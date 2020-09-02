Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, Luke Bryan to sing at ACM Awards

This combination photo shows country singers, from left, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Mickey Guyton who will perform at this year’s ACM Awards in Nashville. (AP Photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Academy of Country Music Awards will feature performances by Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton and Morgan Wallen, all from the Grand Ole Opry House.

The lineup was announced Wednesday for the awards show, which was postponed from April because of the COVID-19 outbreak and moved from Las Vegas to Nashville, Tennessee, for the first time. The show will air on CBS on Sept. 16 from three venues around the city, including the Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

Brown will perform his single “Worldwide Beautiful,” while Bryan, who is nominated for entertainer of the year, will sing “One Margarita.” Church, who has two nominations including entertainer of the year, will perform “Stick That In Your Country Song,” and nominees Dan + Shay will perform their song “I Should Probably Go To Bed.” Florida Georgia Line will sing “I Love My Country” and Guyton will sing “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” Wallen will perform his hit “Whiskey Glasses.”

Two awards have already been announced. Riley Green won new male artist of the year and Tenille Townes won new female artist of the year. Both will be performing at the Ryman. The Bluebird Cafe will host performances by Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert featuring songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, and Tim McGraw. And Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi will put on their shows from the Ryman.

Keith Urban will host the show from the Grand Ole Opry House.