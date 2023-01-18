KSNF/KODE — Tomorrow is National Popcorn Day!

Popcorn is a billion-dollar industry and a relatively healthy, versatile snack. It’s loaded with fiber and antioxidants. It’s also a whole grain, which may reduce the risk of heart disease, and hypertension (before it’s weighed down in sodium, sugar, or lots of delicious melted butter, but we won’t talk about that).

Many movie theaters participate in this special day by offering deals on their popcorn.

B&B Theaters is offering 50% off on popcorn with the purchase of a ticket.

Regal Theaters is also offering 50% off on popcorn.

Find a theater in the Four States at the links below:

Find a theater participating near you tomorrow, and go get the biggest, butteriest, bucket of popcorn you can. Happy Popcorn Day!