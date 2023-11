KSN/KODE — Thanksgiving is over, and if your Christmas tree isn’t out yet, attending a parade might help get you into the holiday spirit.

We have a list of some upcoming Christmas parades in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. See all of them below:

Missouri

Aurora – December 9 @ 2 p.m.

Carl Junction – December 3 @ 2 p.m.

Carthage – December 5 @ 7 p.m.

Carterville – December 9 @ 5:30 p.m.

Cassville – December 2 @ 6 p.m.

Diamond – December 2 @ 10 a.m.

Goodman – December 9 @ 6 p.m.

Granby – December 9 @ 6 p.m.

Joplin – December 5 @ 6 p.m.

Lamar – December 7 @ 5:30 p.m.

Monett – December 9 @ 11 a.m.

Mt. Vernon – November 28 @ 6 p.m.

Neosho – December 2 @ 5 p.m.

Nevada – December 1 @ 6 p.m.

Noel – December 8 @ 6 p.m.

Pierce City – December 9 @ 5:30 p.m.

Pineville – December 2 @ 5 p.m.

Purdy – December 16 @ 11 a.m.

Sarcoxie – December 3 @ 5 p.m.

Seneca – November 27 @ 6:30 p.m.

Webb City – December 6 @ 6:30 p.m.

Kansas

Baxter Springs – December 2 @ 2 p.m.

Chanute – December 7 @ 6:30 p.m.

Coffeyville – December 1 @ 6 p.m.

Columbus – December 10 @ 6 p.m.

Ft. Scott – November 30 @ 6 p.m.

Galena – December 2 @ 4 p.m.

Parsons – December 7 @ 7 p.m.

Pittsburg – November 27 @ 6:30 p.m.

Riverton – December 5 @ 12 p.m.

Scammon – December 3 @ 4 p.m.

Oklahoma

Commerce – December 2 @ 3 p.m.

Fairland – December 9 @ 12 p.m.

Grove – December 9 @ 6 p.m.

Miami – December 2 @ 6 p.m.

Arkansas