DIAMOND, Mo. — The annual series of winter events is back at the George Washington Carver National Monument.

Park rangers are preparing for a fun couple of months indoors, starting with a rare showing of the locally produced film, “Seeds of Success” this weekend. The film covers the legacy of George Washington Carver, from his tragic beginning in Diamond to testifying in front of Congress.

The movie is only shown at the site once or twice a year, and rangers recommend it as a culturally enriching experience for locals of all ages.

“It is an educational experience. These films, many of them, are not readily available to the public and so this is just a educational and cultural-enriching experience, it is an incredible benefit for Southwest Missouri,” said Diane Eilenstein, GWC Supervisory Park Ranger.

The film starts at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday inside the site’s main facility. Next up will be the start of their annual “Coffee with Carver” days on January 18th.