KSNF/KODE — Netflix built the very road that made the company an industry leader when it came to subscription streaming services. But the media company has faced much backlash and scrutiny over subscription price increases, business practices, and the introduction of advertisements. And they’re at it again. The company is cracking down on password sharing and those who share their accounts will people outside of their household.

Netflix Defines Password Sharing

February 1, 2023 Netflix updated its website regarding password sharing. On the new Help Center page, Netflix says that password sharing and Netflix accounts are “for people who live together in a single household.” A Netflix household is defined as “people who live in the same location with the account owner.” According to this page, Netflix says “people who are not in your household will need to sign up for their own account to watch Netflix.”

How Netflix Knows Who Shares A Household

Netflix says they will use information like IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity from the devices signed into the account to detect that they are used within the same household. If you are the account holder or using the primary internet connection in the account holder’s household, you won’t need to worry about verifying your device, according to Netflix. Those tapping in on a different wifi or internet connection will have to verify their device.

Verified Devices

Netflix outlines the idea of “verified devices” noting that new devices not associated with your household will need to be verified. This involves the main account user to verify a new device with a passcode via email or phone within a time limit of 15 minutes. Those traveling between homes or are away for an extended period may occasionally be asked to verify their device.

Netflix Fees For Password Sharing/Multiple Households

Netflix is testing memberships in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru allowing them to share accounts with people outside of their households while paying more for it–a $2.99 fee.

If you’re afraid of losing your watch history and curated content, have no fear. In a 2022 release, Netflix shared it will allow profiles to obtain their own memberships, keeping their personalized recommendations and other settings.

However, the media company reportedly rolled out tests in Argentina, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic to block password sharing. This included fees for accounts that used a device to access Netflix at a location outside of their verified household for over two weeks. There was also an option to add an extra “home” for an additional fee per month.

Will these practices be implemented globally? Only time will tell.