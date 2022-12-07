KSNF — The people have declared “goblin mode” and “gaslighting” are the words of the 2022 year.

Oxford Languages chose the Oxford Word of the Year based on a public vote online. “Goblin mode” was declared the word of the year on December 5 according to the Oxford Languages website. “Goblin mode” is defined as “a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”

The Word of the Year is determined by “a word or expression reflecting the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past twelve months, one that has potential as a term of lasting cultural significance,” according to the Oxford website.

“Metaverse” and “IStandWith” were runner-ups to the online Oxford poll.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary Word of the Year for 2022 is “gaslighting” and is defined as the “psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of one’s emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator.”

Merriam-Webster says “gaslighting” earned its place as the word of the year because it has become a favored word to use when spotting deception with the increase of channels and technologies being used to mislead in recent years.

Where did “gaslighting” come from? Supposedly from a play that was later turned into a movie. The plot involves a man engaging in strange and mysterious activities in the attic causing the house’s gas lights to obscure. He attempts to persuade his wife into believing that the lights are fine, and she cannot trust her own perceptions because she is going insane.

Merriam-Webster selects the Word of the Year based on data regarding what words are being searched the most on Merrian-Webster.com within the last year.