Eighth and final ‘Homeland’ season to debut February 2020

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Showtime says the eighth and final season of “Homeland” will debut in early 2020.

The channel said on Friday that production on the acclaimed drama’s last 12 episodes is underway.

Former CIA agent Carrie struggled last season to uncover an international conspiracy to harm America’s democratic institutions.

The final season will open with Carrie, played by Claire Danes, recovering physically and mentally from her imprisonment in a Russian gulag. She’s enlisted to help co-star Mandy Patinkin’s Saul in a bid for peace in Afghanistan.

Other cast members include Beau Bridges, Maury Sterling and Linus Roache.

Showtime says the final season of “Homeland” will begin Feb. 9.