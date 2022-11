KSN/KODE — Hold on for deer life — there’s a lot going on in the Four States this season. Yule be sorry if you miss any of the festivities— it’s going to be lit. Not even the resting Grinch faces will be able to resist the most wonderful time of the year!

Check out the list of Christmas parades happening in Southwest Missouri:

A-Z

Carl Junction, Mo. (Facebook) Christmas Parade December 4, 2022 @ 2 p.m.

Carterville, Mo. (Facebook) Christmas Parade December 10, 2022 @ 3:30 p.m.

Carthage, Mo. (City of Carthage) Christmas Parade December 10, 2022 @ 7:00 p.m.

Cassville, Mo. (Facebook) Christmas Parade December 3, 2022 @ 6 p.m.

Diamond, Mo. (Facebook) Christmas Parade December 3, 2022 @ 10 a.m.

Lamar, Mo. (Barton County CoC) Christmas Parade December 8, 2022 @ 6 p.m.

Neosho, Mo. (Facebook) Christmas Parade December 3, 2022 @ 5 p.m.

Nevada, Mo. (Facebook) Christmas Parade December 3, 2022 @ 2 p.m.

Pineville, Mo. (Facebook) Christmas Parade December 3, 2022 @ 5 p.m.

Webb City, Mo (Webb City site) Christmas Parade December 14, 2022 @ 6:30 p.m.