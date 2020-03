Plácido Domingo's name has been removed from the Washington National Opera's young artist program “in light of recent developments,” the opera house announced Tuesday.

Domingo was the leading figure at the WNO from 1996-2011 as artistic director and later general director. He created the young artists program in 2002 and it was named the Domingo-Cafritz Young Artist Program after him and The Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation.