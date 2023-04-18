ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Popular ’80s music icons Boy George & Culture Club announced their 2023 tour will make a stop at the Walmart AMP Monday, Aug. 14 as part of the Cox Concert Series.

The group will be coming to Arkansas as part of their recently announced 2023 tour, The Letting It Go Show, which features special guests Howard Jones and Berlin.

“The 25-city run comes fresh on the heels of Boy George and Culture Club wrapping up their sold-out Vegas shows,” a release from the AMP said. “The prolific band will be performing all the hits, including ‘Do You Really Want To Hurt Me,’ ‘Karma Chameleon’ and ‘Church of the Poisoned Mind,’ right up to their current releases.”

The AMP says that the iconic group is going to bring an infectious sound to the summer concert series.

“During the early ’80s, Culture Club racked up seven straight top ten hits in the U.K. and six top ten singles in the U.S. with their light, infectious pop-soul. Though their music was radio-ready, what brought the band stardom was Boy George, the group’s charismatic, cross-dressing lead singer,” the release added.

Presales start on Wednesday, April 19, with a Citi presale.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Friday, April 21. Ticket prices range from $35 to $499.95 plus fees.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.