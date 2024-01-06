JOPLIN, Mo. – Just after midnight JPD received multiple calls about a shooting outside the Xscape nightclub near 6th and Joplin.

When police arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS treated the man on scene and then transported him to an area hospital where he’s now listed in critical condition.

Police say the suspect fled the area before they arrived.

If anyone has information about the shooting or the whereabouts of the suspect you’re asked to contact Joplin Police at 417-623-3131.