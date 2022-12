Traffic backed up on I-44 WB @ MM 9 Traffic begins to speed back up after stalling due to a crash.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A crash on I-44 just west of Exit 6 at Main Street, has traffic in the westbound lanes down to a stand-still. Avoid the area if possible. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports delays should be expected for the next hour and a half. The crash happened around 11:15 this morning.

You can see the crash and traffic backed up on MODOT’s traffic cameras. Traffic cameras can be accessed in the bottom left of MoDOT’s map key and by then clicking on a camera icon on the map.