Stacey Abrams: turning Georgia blue

"Good leaders are always at the ready, but not always at the front."

GEORGIA – Georgia politician and lawyer Stacey Abrams has become one of the biggest civil and voting rights advocates in the country, helping to register nearly 800,000 new voters in Georgia alone. In last week’s election, a record of about 5 million Georgians voted – almost 1 million more than four years ago.

On Nov. 4, Donald Trump claimed that it was “clear that we have won Georgia,” assuming the state would remain Republican. So far, the traditionally red state has unexpectedly turned blue. The last time Georgia voted for a Democratic president was in 1992, with Bill Clinton winning 43.47% of the vote.

“We’re so proud of the work that the Biden campaign did in Georgia, but we’re incredibly excited about the work that’s been done on the ground for the last decade to bring us to this point. And we’re so excited to be going blue,” said Abrams during CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.

Abrams directed the voter outreach initiative with the New Georgia Project, co-founded by Abrams in 2014. The organization focuses on the “New American Majority – people of color, those 18 to 29 years of age, and unmarried women.” According to the project’s website, “the New American Majority makes up 62% of the voting age population in Georgia, but they are only 53% of registered voters.” The group’s goal is to register all eligible citizens of color in Georgia by the end of the decade.

In this Nov. 2, 2020, photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, at Turner Field in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Abrams, 46, graduated from Spelman College and Yale Law School. She served for eleven years in the Georgia House of Representatives, seven as House minority leader. In 2018, Abrams became the Democratic nominee for governor of Georgia. She was the first black woman to become the gubernatorial nominee for a major party in the United States.

Abrams won more votes than any other Democrat in the state’s history, but still lost against Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp. Kemp was accused of using his position to oversee the election and suppress voter turnout, particularly in Black and Latino neighborhoods.

In response to this, Abrams filed a lawsuit aimed at reforming Georgia’s electoral process and launched Fair Fight, an anti-voter suppression group. The group brought voter protection efforts to over a dozen U.S. states.

“From illegal voter purges to hundreds of poll closures to four-hour lines, Georgia voters have faced a sophisticated, but hauntingly familiar, attack on their right to vote,” states Fair Fight’s website.

Throughout her career, Abrams has founded multiple organizations devoted to “voting rights, training and hiring young people of color, and tackling social issues at both the state and national levels,” according to the website.

In 2019, Abrams launched Fair Count to ensure accuracy in the 2020 Census and the Southern Economic Advancement Project to broaden economic power and build equity in the South. SEAP focuses on 12 Southern states and vulnerable populations, bringing attention to how race, class and gender intersect social and economic policy.

Aside from politics, Abrams is also the award-winning author of eight romantic suspense novels, which have sold more than 100,000 copies. Abrams “maintains a dual identity” like the “alter egos in her novels” by going by the pen name Selena Montgomery, according to her alias’ website. She has also written two nonfiction books under her own name, including “Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America.”

To learn about the issues Abrams fights for, including affordable housing and gun safety, visit her website.