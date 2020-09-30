League of Women registering voters at Joplin Public Library this Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. – The League of Women Voters of the Greater Joplin Area, or LWVGJA, is registering voters this Saturday, October 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joplin Public Library.

The organization has high hopes for Saturday, as the deadline to register to vote in the November election is nearing.

“With our voter registration drives, our primary focus is on registering eligible voters to vote. October 7th is the deadline to register to be able to vote on November 3rd. Secondarily, but no less important, we want to make sure that voters understand voting methods, know where their polling places are, have up to date records with their current address, and understand the candidates and issues,” said Neely Garvin, upcoming president of The League of Women Voters.

The League’s mission is to encourage informed and active participation in government, increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influence public policy through education and advocacy.

“I hope to be able to help spread the word about the importance of voter registration this Saturday,” said LWVGJA member, Kayla Evansco. “I am hopeful we will help people get registered to vote before the deadline on October 7th… People may have not had the chance to do so yet and we want everyone to have their voice heard.”

The group came to fruition less than a year ago, now consisting of 30 members who volunteer their time to assist the community in political matters.

“I am beyond proud to use my voice to help others have the information they need to make informed voting decisions at all levels of government,” said Garvin.

“It feels great to be a part of a nonpartisan local group that cares about voting and encouraging everyone to be a part of something bigger than ourselves,” said Evansco.

LWVGJA takes pride in being a non-biased organization, focused on increasing voter registration and awareness for every individual.

“The League is proud to be nonpartisan, neither supporting nor opposing candidates or political parties at any level of government, but always working on vital issues of concern to members and the public,” said Garvin.

For more information and updates, visit League of Women Voters of the Greater Joplin Area on Facebook.