Earth and Arbor Day celebration returns to the Wildcat Glades

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin community spent the day celebrating the environment with an Earth Day and Arbor Day celebration.

May The Forest be With You made its return to the Wildcat Glades this afternoon.



Its the third time this event has taken place.

And its a partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation, Liberty Utilities, the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department, Missouri Master Naturalist and the Wildcat Glades Friends Group.

Event goers got to enjoy live music, food trucks, educational vendors, a plant sale, games and giveaways.

“We’ve got one planet and we got to protect it because once it’s gone, we can never get it back. Trees give us so much as far as providing a habitat for animals, feeding birds, providing oxygen, reducing carbon, all kinds of things like that. It shows that we all work together trying to serve our community by having so many partners come together to put this on,” says Lauren Copple, Wildcat Glades Friends Group Naturalist Program Coordinator.

As part of the celebration, Liberty Utilities held a tree giveaway.



Last year it handed out 200 trees, this year 400 trees were pre-registered for pick-up.