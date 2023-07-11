JASPER, Mo. —There’s a new flower farm in rural Jasper County — where you pick your own flowers, creating your dream bouquets.

It’s only been open since the 1st of the month — and first-time visitors are already coming back.

“I want people to just feel happy. I want it to be a happy experience,” said Wendy Deitz, Owner of Fields Edge Flower Farm.

“Fields Edge Flower Farm” in the town of Jasper is family-owned and operated.

It became a dream for owner Wendy Deitz a couple of years ago when she and her husband took a trip along Lake Michigan — checking out lake cottages.

“We stopped at one, and as we went by, there was a little cottage on the hillside and she had terraced her yard and had planted flowers all down that terrace. And there was a little sign that said, ‘pick your own.’ And I just I fell in love with it and said, ‘that’s what I’m going to do,'” said Deitz.

The farm started operations on the first of July — and on Tuesday (7/11), we caught up with Tamara Cole and her son, who are already back for a second time.

“It’s kind of neat to be able to share it for a generation because sometimes we live in cities, or our lives are so busy that we don’t take the time to stop and smell the flowers,” said Tamara Cole.

“I love the experience with nature, so this is like a happy place outside a video game world for me,” said Dominic Cole, Tamara’s son.

Fields Edge Flowers is a down-to-earth experience that leaves you walking away with more than just a bouquet of flowers.

“It’s about making memories. I think, you know, the flowers will last only a short time, but I think the memory will last a lot longer,” said Deitz.

To learn more about the Fields Edge Flower Farm, visit their Facebook page, here.