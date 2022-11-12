WEBB CITY, Mo. — She’s the local woman who’s on a wreath mission.

Susie Crutcher is a volunteer with “Wreaths Across America”, a nationwide organization that helps put wreaths on the headstones of our country’s Veterans.

For the first time ever, they’ll be part of “Mt. Hope Cemetery” in Webb City, which is where more than 1,100 Veterans are laid to rest.

Each wreath needs to be sponsored.

“You know, I think the purpose of a lot of this is to teach the next generation the respect and honor that these veterans and those who are currently serving and those who will serve in the future. Just the respect for them and what they do for our country,” said Susie Crutcher, Volunteer, Wreaths Across America.

The deadline to sponsor a wreath is November 29th, and anyone can do it.

Those interested can find all the pertinent information on the Wreaths Across America website, here.