Wichita man works to support animal shelters across KS

PARSONS, Ks. — A Wichita man goes out of his way to support animal shelters all across Kansas.

The Proud Animal Lovers Shelter in Parsons received an aluminum can recycling bin earlier this week thanks to JR Wildwood. He created the bin free of charge as an effort to help animal shelters around Kansas with funding. He even went the extra mile to help out the shelter in Parsons.

Joan Tongier, Board President of PALS, said, “He would actually do that and just keep offering, he brought the one. He mentioned ‘Did we have a sign here at the shelter?’ I said ‘Well not really.’ So that’s when he said ‘You know I’ll have one built for ya.'”

There are currently 60 bins created by Wildwood across Kansas with plans to bring a second one to the shelter in Parsons.