Wichita girl using artistic skills to send joy across the nation

WICHITA, Ks. — A Wichita girl is using her artistic skills to send joy across the nation.

No matter the place, no matter the day, Sydney Butler will find a way…

“To make somebody smile,” said Sydney Butler of Color the World Project.

The 10 year old is coloring the world. One band-aid at a time.

Jacquelyn Hunter/Sydney’s Mom, said, “you can turn a band-aid into anything turns out.”

From the Wizard of Oz cast to pizza and even pencils — Sydney, with the help of her mom and volunteers have sent get well cards to enough people to fill Koch arena twice.

“20,000. We did the entire United States twice.”

“Send them to children’s hospitals, nursing homes, anybody who really needs a smile right now. Which we all do this year.”

Isn’t that the truth? We were lucky enough — during our interview — Sydney put her skills to work — drawing a band-aid version of me. A few blonde highlights later — the masterpiece was done!

It’s simply — a reminder — kindness matters. And a band-aid can fix much more than a scrape.