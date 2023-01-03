JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re a coffee drinker in the Joplin area, there’s a new option for you, but it’s unlike any other shop in the Four States.

It’s called Cup O’ Joe and is located near the intersection of 9th and Maiden Lane. The business opened on Monday and is owned and operated by Eldorado Springs native, Dustin Drilling.

Drilling enlisted in the U.S. Army back in 2003, graduated from the PSU ROTC program back in 2011 and is nearing his retirement from the U.S. Army Reserves. Over that time, he’s served in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Romania.

He said it took him about six months to convert the former liquor store building into a drive thru coffee shop with a distinct armed forces theme.

“Most people that have come in so far have just said boy this really brings back so many old memories and so much of the happy times of being in the service as well as the other times,” said Drilling.

Drilling added that the unsolicited amount of help he’s received from fellow veterans who’ve opened their own business after leaving the service has been instrumental.

Much of the décor inside the shop are real military relics including a WWII jeep.

Cup O’ Joe will be the site of a Chamber of Commerce event this Friday afternoon at 2 PM.

The business is open six days a week from 5:30 AM to 1:30 PM Monday through Saturday and also sells some food products in addition to coffee.