PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg ministry is taking its show on the road.

An anonymous donor is helping “The Lord’s Diner” with the purchase of a brand-new food truck.

They intend to use it to feed even more food-insecure residents in Southeast Kansas.

The ministry has been in operation for five years and feeds anyone that needs a meal.

In the past, site director Laura Ramsey says those in need would have to come to the diner to receive meals. Now, she says, the ministry can go to them.

“We are no longer serving out the door at this facility because we feel we wouldn’t be able to get a true reading on how many people would use the truck,” said Laura Ramsey, Lord’s Diner Site Director.

The truck will make daily stops Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m, at 707 North Broadway, from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. at 700 North Pine, and from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at 117 West 4th.

Weekend meals will be given out on Friday evenings from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. at 700 North Pine.