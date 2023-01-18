WEBB CITY, Mo. — A group of area high school students are “shooting” for success in the new year and setting their “sights” on an upcoming competition.

It’s not unusual for teams from Webb City to be among the best in the state, but one of them has done much better than that.

Members of the school’s ROTC rifle team placed ninth in the nation in 2022, Now, they’re hoping to improve on that this year.

Lieutenant Colonel Dustin Elder says the team has come a long way in a short period of time.

“When I first got there six years ago they didn’t have a rifle program there so we had to start it all up and now with our new range facility that the school built for us um I’m able to practice a full 20 people every day,” said Lt. Colonel Dustin Elder, Webb City H.S. Senior Army ROTC Instructor.

Among those rifle team members is his son Gabriel who’s getting ready for his last year of high school competition.

“I’ve gone to nationals all four years that I’ve been in, uh first year you know we placed uh I think it was 14th nationally, which I mean is great but you know it’s not first, and progressively every year we’ve gotten better,” said Gabriel Elder, Webb City H.S. ROTC.

Members of the school’s ROTC program spoke to the Webb City & Carl Junction Rotary Club on Wednesday about the rifle and drill team and other activities they participate in above and beyond their regular school responsibilities.

“And this year I’m shooting 530’s around there and the Freshman that are coming up and stuff they’re starting to shoot better than that, 540, they’re learning, they’re doing better,” said Gabriel Elder.

“I mean it takes a lot of determination and focus to stick with it for that length of time, and now that we’re in the middle of competition season, all that hard work’s paying off and I enjoy seeing it pay off for them,” said Dustin Elder.

Nationals are coming up next month in Ohio.

ROTC students aren’t obligated to go into the armed forces, in fact, many of them don’t, but Gabriel Elder plans to make the armed forces his career, he’s headed to P.S.U. next year, and going into the ROTC program there.