WEBB CITY, Mo. — “I chose my mind because it really is the control center of your body like really without you wouldn’t be able to move, really without it you wouldn’t be able to focus on anything,” said Charlie Liles, a 6th-grade student at Webb City.

It’s all part of Webb City Middle School’s “Best Part of Me”, project. Students got the chance to highlight their favorite parts of themselves. The project first started 8 years ago.

“It was a project created by Ms. Bever, who’s over in fifth grade now, she started it years ago and we kind of collaborated, I love to take pictures and we just decided it would be a really cool project to do with just our pods at the time,” said Fonda Crouch 6th grade teacher.

The purpose is to exercise individuality and creativity.

“She encourages them to choose something that they think is unique about them and then my job is to take a picture, focused on that quality, we try to do things that are unique and we try not to take the same picture and so it’s just a lot of fun,” said Crouch.

Once the students pick their best feature they start creating a poem about why they chose it.

“She gives them a list of things to go through in case someone gets stumped, you know some kids can do it really well, but some kids really struggle with it, because I think at this age it is hard to figure out what is really unique about them.”

After the students write their poems, they get behind a lens.

“Once we know what their poem is about, then that’s when I do my job, and I take pictures.”

Ms. Bever, a 5th-grade teacher at Webb city schools, said how important allowing students to self-express is.

“I hope that it encourages them to really look at themselves and see their unique qualities and see that their differences make them special and make them beautiful, especially in today’s world where social media tries to tell them who to be or how to act,” said Bever.

Sometimes the students’ favorite feature surprises their teacher.

“One year we had a student choose her feet as the best part of her and we had no idea that she was a dancer,” added Bever.

One student’s project shaped many others

“One student actually change theirs to their head because I actually said that mine was my mind and they asked me why and so apparently my reasoning why actually changed theirs for them too,” said Liles.