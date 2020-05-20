Republic Superintendent and Webb City native has retirement celebrated with surprise parade

REPUBLIC, Mo. — In today’s dose of good news, Republic Superintendent and Webb City native, Doctor Chance Wistrom is retiring after eight years on the job.

He was unable to have a traditional ‘going away’ party, so staff decided to get more creative with a surprise thank you parade.

Dr. Chance Wistrom, Superintendent, Republic School District, said, “I was shocked, humbled, and thankful all at the same time.”

Dr. Matt Pearce, Assistant Superintendent, Republic School District, said, “Chance has done such a great job leading our district for his time here at eight years. To see our district grow and the work he’s done, the care he puts in for people and our community is just outstanding, so it means a lot to be able to celebrate him in an appropriate way.”

“Its been tough because, with the new normal, we left the second week of March thinking ‘hey! we’ll see ya in a week,” haven’t seen anyone since then,” said Wistrom.

“To see individuals come back around and have the opportunity to wave and say hello and have some closure… its pretty fantastic”

“With him leaving and all the uncertainty right now, yes there are big shoes to fill. We’ve got a good team, but certainly we’ll miss Chance,” said Pearce.

“Republic is an amazing community, its an amazing school district, I’ve been blessed to partner with some amazing teammates. I thank them for everything that they’ve done, and I just want to thank everyone for making this day special. It was completely unexpected. Apparently I’m the only person in Republic that didn’t know this was happening today… So thank you to all of them,” said Wistrom.