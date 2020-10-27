PSU honors legendary sports artist

PITTSBURG, Ks. — PSU is honoring a legendary sports artist in a memorable way. Ted Watts was nationally known for his artwork of coaches and athletes ranging from pro football players, Olympic champions, and wrestlers.

For 40 years he created more than 60,000 pieces of artwork for magazines, books, game day programs, and even media guides. The exhibit will feature many of his game day program covers for sports teams all over the country as well as other pieces watts has done.

Janette Mauk, Special Collections Library Specialist, said, “Tedd Watts was not only passionate about his career but he was also passionate about PSU and so a lot of people in this area are quite familiar with his name.”

If you would like to check out the exhibit it will be open in the special collections and university archives at the Axe Library at PSU. It is free to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.