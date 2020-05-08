One Missouri school district has found a way to keep a tradition alive in the midst of the pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In today’s dose of good news.

Field Day is often many students favorite day of the year.

But like most school events, it’s been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

Nyzah McDonald shows us how one Missouri school district has found a way to keep the tradition alive in the midst of the pandemic.

Field day brings families and communities together each year.

“For one purpose and that’s to help the students enjoy that celebration at the end of the year.”

But, with Springfield Public Schools closed, Brad Brummel says SPS’s P.E. Teachers have created a way to keep the tradition going.

“We can’t control that our schools are closed right now but as a group of physical educators we can control whether or not we offer this field day for our students.”

Brummel says the virtual field day activities are designed to be done at home.

Using common household items like milk jugs and plastic cups.

“Our goal is to not overwhelm families or to add additional stress.”

He says physical activity is vital to a child’s overall well-being.

“Now that we’re in this new normal of being home all the time that importance doesn’t go away. In some cases it’s probably even more important just because we’re stuck in inside.”

Casey Cardwell and her daughter Madisyn say they’ve enjoyed being able to get outside.

Casey Cardwell, Mother, said, “When they found out we were having the field week they perked up you know they realized that we could get outside and there was actually something to do.”

Cardwell says the activities have given Madisyn a positive way to express her emotions.

Madisyn, Wesport Elementary Student, said, “You put a hole in it and put water in it and then you have to run back and put water in it and come back and then you can also put it over your head that way you can get wet it’s like water games.”