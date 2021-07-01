Neosho students won’t have to worry about paying for school supplies this year thanks to “ESSER”

NEOSHO, MO – In tonight’s dose of good news… Parents with kids in the “Neosho School District” won’t have to go through the ordeal and expense of buying back-to-school supplies next month.

The district is using “ESSER” funds to cover the cost of supplies for every one of its roughly 4700 students from Pre-K through 12th grade.

“ESSER” stands for “Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund” and it part of the “Cares Act.”

Parents, obviously, are happy.

“A relief to be honest, I wouldn’t have to pay for school supplies this year, uh thank God for a change.” Says Elissa Jalbert, Neosho School District Parent.

“It’s awesome, especially when you’re low income, it’s hard to get school supplies, because you start several months in advance and you’ve got to take two small kids in a crowded area, it’s hard.” says Jeannie Williford, Neosho School District Parent.

teachers throughout the district will submit their list of students to the central office, and those supplies will be waiting at each school when students return on August 24th.