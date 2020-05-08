L.A.W.N. Initiative strives to keep art students engaged

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In tonight’s dose of good news.

What started as a way to keep a group of Missouri State art students engaged while at home — is now a community-wide initiative.

Nyzah McDonald shows us what L.A.W.N. Is all about.

L.A.W.N. Or lawn art with neighbors is a local effort to bring the community together through art.

Shauna Smith/Organizer, L.A.W.N.: “Art offers opportunity for joy and positivity.”

Shauna Smith helped organize the grass roots project.

And says art can be used as a positive outlet during these challenging times.

“We hope that L.A.W.N. offers people the opportunity to make art with their full family try something new be creative get that creative release.”

She says people were encouraged to use items they already had at their homes.

“Seeing the amount of different materials people are using, very crafty materials.”

Like jina seo who used foil to create her lawn art she calls “re-connection”

Jina Seo, Created LAWN Art Project, said, “even if they don’t necessarily understand my message clearly, that’s fine, I just want them to enjoy the material…like how shiny the chairs became. I think that sort of reaction is still very valuable.”

There are more than 60 pieces of lawn art throughout springfield.

“It’s amazing how passionate everybody is trying to express themselves through very different ideas.”

Smith says she hopes the projects are also therapeutic for those who view them.

“That they get the opportunity to see something positive you know a block that they walk down or jog down every single day, they get to have a surprise art work pop-up,” said Smith.

Lawn art with neighbors runs through Sunday May 10th.