JOPLIN, Mo. — April 18th is the tax deadline day, and, once again, a Joplin business was emphasizing relaxation and tasty treats.

It’s National Chill Out Day for Kona Ice. Joplin’s island-themed truck was back for a 6th year making sure residents enjoyed complimentary cups of tropical shaved ice.

The truck was parked outside Southwest Missouri Bank at N. Range Line and E. Zora St. where, for a couple of hours Tuesday afternoon, employees made sure anyone and everyone enjoyed a freebie on a day when many of us send checks to Uncle Sam.

They were expecting to treat more than 100 people.

“They’re very thankful and just, especially when they have little kids, they just love it. The fact that they can pick their own flavors and put their own flavors on is a lot of fun, and, and it’s nice just to have that little peace for a little bit of time,” said Johnette Levens, Kona Ice of Joplin.

“It’s amazing, yeah. I hadn’t had one in a while, as I said, but it looked good and I’ll try it out,” said Felipe Perez

Through partnerships with schools, youth sports leagues and other neighborhood organizations across the country — Kona Ice has given more than $135 million back to the communities it serves.