In one Kansas town — fire hydrants are causing people to look and smile

KECHI, Ks — In today’s dose of good news.
What’s the first thing you think of when you see a fire hydrant?
You likely don’t go wow!
Or gee look at that.
But in one Kansas town — the hydrants are causing people to look and smile.
Small in size.
But big in heart.
Rollin Karg, Artist, Sculptor, said, “It’s a very nice community, very safe and i just think this just adds some flavor to it.”
Kechi, Kansas is home to Karg Arts and the Community Playhouse.
Two eye-catching properties.
But it’s what sits on the edge of those lots — that has people talking.
John Speer, Kechi Mayor, said, “With all of the residents who have been having to stay home, we thought lets make a cool project for the town and lets paint all of the fire hydrants in town.
”I think he said there’s like 43 of them. there’s some pretty good stuff. there’s some talent, some real talent,” said Krag.
Talent – oh yeah.
Check out this sunflower inspired hydrant.
This bubble gum one.
There’s even a dog and a minion.
Natalee Delgado, Painter, said, “This project means a lot because I can get out and I am able to be creative and really express how I feel and just be able to spend time with family.”
The project goes beyond a splash of paint.
Each hydrant tells a story.
This one pays tribute to the late Don Hall – a Wichita radio personality killed in a car crash last month.
Sarah Delgado, Painter, said, “So we thought it would be something nice to kind of give back to him and show him the love from the city.”
A city connected by color where every corner tells a tale that’s pleasantly unexpected.