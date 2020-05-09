In one Kansas town — fire hydrants are causing people to look and smile

KECHI, Ks — In today’s dose of good news.

What’s the first thing you think of when you see a fire hydrant?

You likely don’t go wow!​

Or gee look at that.​

But in one Kansas town — the hydrants are causing people to look and smile.

Small in size.​

But big in heart.​

Rollin Karg, Artist, Sculptor, said, “It’s a very nice community, very safe and i just think this just adds some flavor to it.”

Kechi, Kansas is home to Karg Arts and the Community Playhouse.​

Two eye-catching properties.​

But it’s what sits on the edge of those lots — that has people talking.​

John Speer, Kechi Mayor​, said, “With all of the residents who have been having to stay home, we thought lets make a cool project for the town and lets paint all of the fire hydrants in town.

​”I think he said there’s like 43 of them. there’s some pretty good stuff. there’s some talent, some real talent,” said Krag.

Talent – oh yeah.​

Check out this sunflower inspired hydrant.​

This bubble gum one.​

There’s even a dog and a minion.​

Natalee Delgado, Painter​, said, “This project means a lot because I can get out and I am able to be creative and really express how I feel and just be able to spend time with family.”

The project goes beyond a splash of paint.​

Each hydrant tells a story.​

This one pays tribute to the late Don Hall – a Wichita radio personality killed in a car crash last month.​

Sarah Delgado, Painter​, said, “So we thought it would be something nice to kind of give back to him and show him the love from the city.”

A city connected by color where every corner tells a tale that’s pleasantly unexpected.