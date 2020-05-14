Galena honors seniors with banners along Main Street

GALENA, Ks. — Galena seniors are honored for completing their final year of high school after having this school year cut short.

67 banners displaying each graduating senior were set up for display on Main Street this morning.

The city and school district wanted to honor their seniors and do something special for them.

Especially with the possibility of a traditional graduation still up in the air.

Galena City Superintendent Josh Reed says he’d seen other communities honoring their students in a similar way.

Josh Reed, Galena City Superintendent, said, “Well I actually saw on Facebook two months ago where another town had done this for their seniors. So I thought it would be a great way to recognize our seniors. Then we got some private donations to pay for it. We got with the school, got them on board so we could use their photos and their photo releases and just everybody came together and made it happen.”

Reed says that in a community like Galena, life can revolve around its schools, and this was just one way they could recognize the seniors in these difficult times.