Freeman Health System physician says patient beat the odds in Covid-19 recovery

JOPLIN, Mo. — The physician who treated Wallace Lea says his patient beat the odds by recovering from the virus after having been so sick.

Dr. Robert McNab, Director of the Freeman Covid Unit says Wallace may have been the first patient to be hospitalized with the coronavirus, but he likely will not be the last.

Just because there haven’t been any new cases lately, he says by no means should we underestimate the disease and drop our guard against it just yet.

Dr. Robert McNab, Freeman Covid Unit Director, said, “If you’ve lost a loved one or multiple loved ones, you know, I think that’s a whole different perspective, and I think that’s the thing I want people to focus in on, the virus is here, it may be here quite a while, and I don’t think it’s a good time to say we’re done with this.”

Dr. McNab says just because you may not know anyone that’s had the virus, doesn’t mean it can’t strike at any time in the near future.