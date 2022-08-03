JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a grand opening with a charitable twist in Joplin. Fletcher Hyundai has a newly remodeled facility on East 32nd Street. And, during the celebration, officials presented the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States with a check for $10,000.

“We know what great work they do. We’ve got people in our company that have used their facilities, and they have helped people everywhere and that’s something that’s near and dear to my hear,” said Frank Fletcher, Owner.

“You know, considering that the Ronald McDonald House is totally privately funded, $10,000 is a huge amount of money for us. We’ve now had an 8-year partnership with Frank Fletcher in that we’re over $120,000 that they have donated to help us keep our house and our programs open and operating,” said Annette Thurston, RMHC.

Fletcher Auto Group has donated funds to the organization for the past 8-years through the Subaru Share the Love event.