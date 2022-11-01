CARTHAGE, Mo. — A fun day at school for kids and first responders.

Law enforcement, fire officials, and other first responders greeted students at Mark Twain Elementary.

In return, they received notes of appreciation and drawings from the kids, along with some donuts and juice.

This event was important for both the children and the first responders.

“You know, it’s a great opportunity for kids just to have a quick interaction with the first responders. Carthage Fire, Carthage Police, and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office are here. Just a great opportunity for kids to see us in a neat environment like this,” said Randee Kaiser, Jasper County Sheriff.

“There’s a time of need where they are, a first responder may be in their life. We want to make sure that they understand that they’re a safe person, that they’re coming to help them, so that deep appreciation for community work,” said Jennifer Dillard, Mark Twain Elementary Principal.

Dillard says the kids had a lot of energy and were excited when they saw those first responders.