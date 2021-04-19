Fan goes viral after homerun lands in his nachos

LOS ANGELES, Ca. — One baseball fan is going viral for the homerun ball that landed in his plate of nachos.

It was bottom of the 3rd. The LA Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies. Dodgers 3rd baseman, Justin Turner hit a homerun right into a fan’s nachos. The ball going right through his hands and right into his food.

Justin Turner, 3rd Basemen, Los Angeles Dodgers, said, “I felt bad I’m sure it was not a $2 plate of nachos so I wanted to replace them for the guy.”

That fan was Brando Lopez.

Brando Lopez, said, “I wanna take the time to thank JT because as soon as it happened, he had somebody come over and and replace my nachos.”

And by the way, Brando telling us tonight that moment, now seen by millions, has actually led to phone calls from family and friends he’s missed during this pandemic.

“I’ve been getting tons of support and message from friends, family people that I haven’t talked to in a really long time so it’s nice to hear from those people.”