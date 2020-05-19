Family surprises 93 year old with birthday parade

MISSOURI — Surprise birthdays can be fun, no matter what age you’re turning.

Francis Lin takes us to a surprise party thrown by one Missouri family for a special member of their family.

Pauline Medley just turned 93 earlier this week, and now, she’s about to be surprised with a birthday parade.

Pauline Medley, said, “I’m grateful that they thought about me. Most fantastic thing that’s ever happened to me in my whole life.”

Medley’s family and friends spent the day throwing her this surprise party.

Deidra Lierly,Family Friend, said, “There’s 80 balloons in the lawn, they have a canopy it’s all decorated, and she’s going to be sitting out in the chair.”

They say this party for their grandma is well-deserved.

Matthew Lannholm, Pauline’s Great Grandson, “Since she’s been in quarantine for a while, away from people, we’re all gathering to bring her into her 93rd year.”

Tami Young, Pauline’s Granddaughter, said, “She has been super lonely, because we basically locked her house down for quarantine, because she’s at high risk. She hasn’t had very many visitors.”

Did you have to stay at home the past few weeks?

“Uh huh,” said Medley.

“We want her to feel the love. Because she doesn’t think anybody remembers her anymore,” said Young.

“I appreciate everybody’s come and done this for me today, it means a lot to me, something I won’t ever forget,” said Medley.

And Ms. Medley is definitely dressed for her party. A tiara, pink nails, sparkly cowboy boots, and a t-shirt with a message.

She told me some of her favorite memories in her life so far.

“My dad said that I was a miracle worker. And they died, and I kept going. I was born a singer. I sing. I’ve done that all my life.”

“I might not be here longer, but you know, I feel like traveling on. That’s my song.”

And she even performed a little for me.