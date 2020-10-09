Eureka, MO launches competition to get people outside this Fall

EUREKA, Mo. — Communities are finding safe ways to celebrate Fall. In Eureka, Missouri the 7th Annual Scarecrow Festival is officially underway. This year’s festival includes new events, including a competitive scarecrow hunt.

Fun, unique, handmade scarecrows are scattered all around Eureka for people to take selfies with this Fall and possibly win a cash prize.

Chief Greg Brown, Eureka Fire Protection District, said, “It’s a major thing for our community. People really love it.”

If you’re driving down South Central, or anywhere around Eureka for that matter, you may have noticed its very decorated these days.

Krista Overstret, Executive Director, Eureka Chamber of Commerce, said, “Here in Eureka we have a month long pull of events for the Fall festival that we’ve done in the past years.”

One major event is the scarecrow hunt.

“What people do is they go around, they take selfies with the scarecrows, they post it to our Scarecrow Festival Facebook page.”

There are over 300 scarecrow displayed around the community for you and your family to take pictures with. Each scarecrow selfie you submit counts as an entry to win a cash prize and first place is $1,000.

“A lot of times you’ll see whole families walking from scarecrow to scarecrow in a particular area making sure they get their picture taken so they can be part of the scarecrow hunt,” said Brown.

“We have people from all over the place that come here and get involved,” said Overstret.

You have until October 30th to enter. So grab your family and your phone, hop in the car, and take a drive around town.

“It’s a great fun event for like the kids and family especially though the times we’re in right now.”

“They’re all over and its just great fun,” Brown.

In addition to the scarecrow competition the city and local business partners will host specials all month long.