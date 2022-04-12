JOPLIN, Mo. —The Easter Bunny took a break from her busy Easter-week preparations to put smiles on plenty of faces at the Joplin Family Y. She gave out plenty of hugs, as well as eggs full of candy. She also took a little time to work out.

Her appearance at the Y has become somewhat of a tradition in recent years.

“She loves the Y, she loves kids. And she has done this for our kids in the past, my own personal kids, family. And she just approached us and said hey, I would like to bring this to the kids at the Y, and big and little and you’ve seen it.She’s done a great job,” said Rene Snyder, Joplin Family YMCA.

Snyder also told us the Easter Bunny’s heart belongs to the Y — and she simply wanted to do this to spread some joy.