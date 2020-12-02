Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas donating $40,000 to nonprofits

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Giving Tuesday is winding down, but there are still ways to donate to nonprofit organizations.

Today, the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas is matching Giving Tuesday donations. CFSEK is donating $40,000 to 25 nonprofits.

They say the donations are going into an endowed fund where they can continue to grow.

“The endowed funds are invested to produce income annually, both present and in the future for these nonprofit organizations. Which means that it gives them a foundation on which to build, it gives them money going forward so that we know that they’ll continue to be around doing the important work they do for years to come,” said Joshua McCloud, Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas.

If you haven’t had a chance to donate yet, there are still two ways to have your donations count for Match Day. Online donations are accepted until midnight.

You can also mail a check to CFSEK. If the letter is postmarked by tomorrow, it will benefit Match Day.

For more information, visit their website.