Carthage schools hand out Eye of the Tiger awards

CARTHAGE, Mo. — In today’s dose of good news.

Year-end awards recognizing staff in the Carthage School District have a special addition for adapting to coronavirus conditions.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Baker gave the Eye of the Tiger award to Janeane Myhre.

She’s in charge of food service for the 5,000 plus students in Carthage.

During Spring break, Baker says Myhre went above and beyond, handling a big transition from school lunches to delivery.

And she’s already planning ahead for the fall.

Janeane Myhre, Carthage R-9 Award, said, “So I’ve made the menus for the first, what I call a cycle – or the first three months. But I do have, I’m working on a backup system in case we have to do distribution meals to the classrooms.”

Other Eye of the Tiger awards focus on transportation, paras, secretaries, and custodians.