FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A local police chief officially retired on Tuesday.

He spent his last day on duty celebrating with hundreds of family, friends, and colleagues.

“We’ve been blessed. And I’ve been blessed to serve in a community like this,” said Travis Shelton, Retired Chief, Fort Scott Police Dept.

After 26 years of serving the Fort Scott community, chief Travis Shelton officially retired today at 5 o’clock.

His retirement party is nothing short of sharing memories, laughs, hugs, and handshakes.

The gathering included Shelton’s childhood friends, who came from Drexel, Missouri to Fort Scott to celebrate him.

“Well, I’m seeing a lot of past officers that’s gone on to other departments or other Sheriff’s Departments. And seeing those guys and reminiscing about old stories and funny things that we’ve been involved in, those kinds of things, telling horror stories is what’s fun right now. It feels so good to be loved on, and you know, just people coming to see you,” said Travis Shelton, Retired Chief, Fort Scott Police Dept.

Shelton says he’s looking forward to spending his retirement with friends and family, but still plans to keep in touch with those he’s built years of friendships.

“We’ve not only spent a lot of time together, but we’ve both enjoyed the history of our department and the city that we worked for. And one of the gentlemen here retired 41 years ago as the chief and a pleasure to get as Travis and I got later in our careers to get to know him. And be a part of the history of the department and the community that we served for so many years,” said Shaun West, Retired Captain, Fort Scott Police Dept

The retirement party was all put together by Shelton’s family, and even with all the laughs, many were also emotional, calling the event “bittersweet”.

Shelton’s son says his father’s career has brought him and the entire family great pride, he has a special message for his father.

“You have a very proud family and a proud community. And thank you for serving. I love you,” said Nicolas Shelton, Travis Shelton’s Son.