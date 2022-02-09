AURORA, Mo. — It’s a new school resource officer for the Aurora School District.

District and city officials agreed last month to make it happen.

Sergeant Tim Swadley had been the lone SRO. Joining him — Officer Kaitlin Rundel, who will be stationed at the Junior High School.

The plan is for both to be involved with all five district buildings. The goal — to be an asset for students, faculty, and staff.

“I hope they take out of it that we are not the bad people that they see on TV in some news stories and from their friends. We’re here to help and here to help them succeed at life…and not mearly just to take someone to jail. Sometimes you just need a little bit of guidance…and if that’s something that we can help them with, I hope that’s what they take from this,” said Sergeant Tim Swadley.

Officials hope the program evolves, where each school has an SRO present at all times.