KSNF/KODE — Aluminum tabs from Southeast Kansas are now helping a Joplin organization.

Tens of thousands of them are now in the hands of officials with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.

They’re courtesy of students from the Cherryvale middle and high school student councils.

A total of 23 families from Cherryvale, and 116 from Montgomery County have stayed at the house since 1998.

The tabs were collected over the past year by students and members of the Cherryvale community.

“For me, personally, it means a lot because I’ve obviously been within the Ronald McDonald House before due to my brother being in the hospital and myself. So, it just means a lot that they’re there for you whenever you need them,” said Tiffany Moore, CHS Senior.

“Basically just giving back what we’re receiving basically. We want to help out the community as much as we can ’cause they help out us,” said Alaina Reid, CHS Senior.

Over the years, the recycling program at the nonprofit has generated more than $35,000 to sponsor families staying at the house.