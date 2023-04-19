PITTSBURG, Kan. — Students and staff members in the therapeutic recreation program at Pitt State hosted their annual TR-iffic field day for individuals with disabilities.

The field day is held twice a year, once in the fall, and once in the spring.

Wednesday, ten schools participated and more than 100 participants of all ages throughout Southeast Kansas enjoyed the multiple field events inside the Robert W. Plaster Center.

For the first time Special Olympics Kansas partnered with the school of nursing to provide free physical health screenings for the first 50 people who signed up.

Therapeutic Program Director Dr. Laura Covert-Miller says her students did an amazing job designing this event, in conjunction with 20 different organizations.

“The objective of the TR-iffic Day is to provide one student in the therapeutic recreation program an opportunity to design and implement a day specifically for individuals with disabilities. But it’s also an opportunity for the groups that we’re providing these services for providing these activities for to just have a day to be themselves,” said Dr. Covert-Miller.

“We work with Dr. Miller and her students and it’s phenomenal. Basically, we have a full day of fitness and inclusion, learning a little bit about hydration and nutrition. Today we have partnered with them and provided some free physicals for athletes who will participate in Special Olympics,” said Olivia Ryan.

Graduate Assistant Libby Rohr says this is a good opportunity for students to build relationships with the individuals participating,

“For students that can help at this event, our hope for them is that they can really just get to know all of the people that come and participate. They can form relationships with them, they can just see how awesome these people really are. If they haven’t ever worked with them before. This is not a population that everybody works with. We have the pleasure of getting to work with them,” said Libby Rohr.

“A few of them have actually recognized from other activities that I’ve worked with or even last year, and being a part of this physical activity aspect of it is pretty exciting. They get really excited when they finally crossed the finish line or get their junior officer badge,” said Allie Johnston.

Dr. Covert-Miller adds this event brings awareness about physical health.

“This event is important to continue to do because it spreads awareness for all the students and individuals who are helping to make this event happen. It’s also important to continue to go because it’s promoting health, overall health, and wellness for individuals with disabilities of all ages and all ability levels. If we can provide just a free event for them to promote that, then we’re doing a great job,” said Dr. Covert-Miller.